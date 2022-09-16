A Quick Glance At Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Stock: It Is up 15.38% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 0.37 Percent

During the recent session, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SBRA share is $16.60, that puts it down -22.78 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SBRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) trade information

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $13.52 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.98%, and it has moved by -14.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.16%. The short interest in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is 13.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.34, which implies an increase of 17.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SBRA is trading at a discount of -47.93% off the target high and -3.55% off the low.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) shares have gone down -2.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.30% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 126.20% this quarter and then jump 260.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.41 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.08 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $152.93 million and $128.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 22.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -177.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.30% per annum.

SBRA Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s Major holders

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.85%, with the float percentage being 89.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 459 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.32 million shares (or 15.72% of all shares), a total value of $540.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $483.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.67 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $99.29 million.