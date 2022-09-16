A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), As It Continued To Fall -4.76% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.23% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the HLIT share is $12.22, that puts it down -1.75 from that peak though still a striking 31.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 725.53K shares over the past three months.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HLIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) registered a 7.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.23% in intraday trading to $12.01 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.45%, and it has moved by -1.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.58%. The short interest in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 10.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.92, which implies an increase of 19.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, HLIT is trading at a discount of -41.55% off the target high and 4.25% off the low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmonic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) shares have gone up 22.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.18% against 9.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 141.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.40% per annum.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

