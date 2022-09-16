A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), As It Continued To Fall -90.82% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.06% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AREB share is $7.42, that puts it down -1326.92 from that peak. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) registered a -14.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.06% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.14%, and it has moved by -22.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.39%. The short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 89.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AREB is trading at a discount of -861.54% off the target high and -861.54% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 38.10% in 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.52%, with the float percentage being 2.86%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 53323.0 shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $95981.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20000.0 shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36000.0.