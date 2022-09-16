A -159.07% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL)

During the last session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s traded shares were 17.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.99% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the TELL share is $6.53, that puts it down -69.17 from that peak though still a striking 42.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.75 million shares over the past three months.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TELL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) registered a -6.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.99% in intraday trading to $3.86 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.67%, and it has moved by -6.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.04%. The short interest in Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 98.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.56, which implies an increase of 30.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, TELL is trading at a discount of -159.07% off the target high and 22.28% off the low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tellurian Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares have gone up 2.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.29% against 37.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 322.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.19 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.56 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return 64.20% in 2022.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Tellurian Inc. insiders own 13.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.64%, with the float percentage being 42.58%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.77 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $152.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $136.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 27.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.8 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $67.83 million.