ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET): Is It Possible To Be Down -33.77% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares were 3.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.29% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CNET share is $1.63, that puts it down -71.58 from that peak though still a striking 70.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $23.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.34K shares over the past three months.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) registered a 43.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.29% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.92%, and it has moved by -36.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.20%. The short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 84.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, CNET is trading at a discount of -557.89% off the target high and -557.89% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders own 20.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 0.34%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25139.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $18351.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20698.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15109.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4456.0 market value.