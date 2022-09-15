Will First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the FWRG share is $25.46, that puts it down -65.22 from that peak though still a striking 24.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.57. The company’s market capitalization is $925.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.97K shares over the past three months.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FWRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) trade information

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $15.41 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.16%, and it has moved by -14.43% in 30 days. The short interest in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.06, which implies an increase of 30.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.50 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, FWRG is trading at a discount of -75.21% off the target high and -20.05% off the low.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) shares have gone up 28.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 600.00% against 1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.66 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $175.08 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 94.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.80% per annum.

FWRG Dividends

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s Major holders

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. insiders own 2.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.73%, with the float percentage being 98.72%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 46.74 million shares (or 79.15% of all shares), a total value of $609.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.44 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $12.87 million.