What Will Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Be Like After It Drops -93.64% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $53.31, that puts it down -93.64 from that peak though still a striking 4.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $27.53 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.46%, and it has moved by -21.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.76%. The short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 5.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares have gone down -38.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.80% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.70% this quarter and then jump 78.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2022.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.83%, with the float percentage being 87.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.29 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $280.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.34 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $173.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $74.38 million.