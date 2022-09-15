What To Expect As Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Delivers An -9.03% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.37% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the DRUG share is $8.95, that puts it down -534.75 from that peak though still a striking 46.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $21.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.49 million shares over the past three months.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DRUG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) registered a -5.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.37% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.89%, and it has moved by 41.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.18%. The short interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) is 32920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.09, which implies an increase of 84.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.09 and $9.09 respectively. As a result, DRUG is trading at a discount of -544.68% off the target high and -544.68% off the low.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. insiders own 46.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.73%, with the float percentage being 16.44%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value.