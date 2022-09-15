We Just Learned Something New! After Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s 5.75% Gain This Week

During the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ROIV share is $16.76, that puts it down -355.43 from that peak though still a striking 31.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 910.73K shares over the past three months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ROIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $3.68 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.75%, and it has moved by -13.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.09%. The short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 8.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.29, which implies an increase of 64.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ROIV is trading at a discount of -307.61% off the target high and -63.04% off the low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roivant Sciences Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares have gone down -29.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.71% against 0.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.43 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2022.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 40.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.84%, with the float percentage being 83.46%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 129.39 million shares (or 18.40% of all shares), a total value of $639.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.38 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 14.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $490.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 2.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $6.35 million.