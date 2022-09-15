We Just Learned Something New! After High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI)’s 6.38% Gain This Week

During the recent session, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HITI share is $7.98, that puts it down -435.57 from that peak though still a striking 9.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $120.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.79K shares over the past three months.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

High Tide Inc. (HITI) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.38%, and it has moved by 0.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.45%. The short interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that High Tide Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares have gone down -67.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.33% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.99 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.42 million by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -84.40% in 2022.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

High Tide Inc. insiders own 10.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.55%, with the float percentage being 11.82%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.83 million shares (or 7.72% of all shares), a total value of $21.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 4.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 million.