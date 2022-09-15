Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)’s Stock Is Up 78.39% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares were 3.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the VERU share is $24.55, that puts it down -55.68 from that peak though still a striking 72.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.94 million shares over the past three months.

Veru Inc. (VERU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VERU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Veru Inc. (VERU) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $15.77 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.01%, and it has moved by -19.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.39%. The short interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 24.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.20, which implies an increase of 55.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, VERU is trading at a discount of -248.76% off the target high and -52.19% off the low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veru Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veru Inc. (VERU) shares have gone up 229.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,033.33% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -433.30% this quarter and then drop -220.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.73 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.14 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.66 million and $15.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.20% and then jump by 22.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.20%. While earnings are projected to return 131.00% in 2022.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc. insiders own 19.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.04%, with the float percentage being 54.69%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $21.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veru Inc. (VERU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $16.93 million.