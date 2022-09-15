UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 1.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.18% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $59.57, that puts it down -291.39 from that peak though still a striking 19.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.21. The company’s market capitalization is $7.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.52 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PATH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a 6.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.18% in intraday trading to $15.22 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.54%, and it has moved by -31.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.36%. The short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 21.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.95, which implies an increase of 19.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $37.50 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -146.39% off the target high and 21.16% off the low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares have gone down -42.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150.00% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.29 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.96 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -549.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 45.20% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 11.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.84%, with the float percentage being 65.15%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.6 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $568.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $411.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 20.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $313.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.84 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $133.68 million.