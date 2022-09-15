Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)

During the recent session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.93% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the PHG share is $48.31, that puts it down -168.69 from that peak though still a striking 10.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.13. The company’s market capitalization is $14.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PHG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) registered a 3.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.93% in intraday trading to $17.98 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by -13.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.12%. The short interest in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.81, which implies an increase of 27.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.45 and $40.87 respectively. As a result, PHG is trading at a discount of -127.31% off the target high and 8.51% off the low.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Koninklijke Philips N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares have gone down -44.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.41% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -38.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.10% per annum.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 0.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Koninklijke Philips N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.44%, with the float percentage being 12.44%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.02 million shares (or 3.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.25 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $251.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares are Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund and FMI Large Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $73.27 million.