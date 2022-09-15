The Time Is Right To Purchase Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 6.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.58% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $39.48, that puts it down -65.88 from that peak though still a striking 69.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ENVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a 9.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.58% in intraday trading to $23.80 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.53%, and it has moved by -4.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.50%. The short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 13.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.17, which implies an increase of 43.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, ENVX is trading at a discount of -320.17% off the target high and -5.04% off the low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone up 84.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.79% against 12.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -6.20% in 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders own 18.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.64%, with the float percentage being 66.19%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 11.21% of all shares), a total value of $250.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.79 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $211.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $18.73 million.