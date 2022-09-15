The Current Price For Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the WOLF share is $142.33, that puts it down -20.49 from that peak though still a striking 50.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.07. The company’s market capitalization is $14.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WOLF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $118.13 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.85%, and it has moved by 31.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.38%. The short interest in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is 10.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.31, which implies an increase of 0.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $86.50 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, WOLF is trading at a discount of -31.21% off the target high and 26.78% off the low.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wolfspeed Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) shares have gone up 29.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 124.00% against 23.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.50% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.87 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.95 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 19.10% in 2022.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Wolfspeed Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.90%, with the float percentage being 109.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 606 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.43 million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.85 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $338.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.92 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $312.04 million.