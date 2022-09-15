The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) At $36.18 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.30% or $2.46. The 52-week high for the PLCE share is $113.50, that puts it down -213.71 from that peak though still a striking 9.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.81. The company’s market capitalization is $443.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.07K shares over the past three months.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PLCE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.79.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) registered a 7.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.30% in intraday trading to $36.18 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.02%, and it has moved by -32.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.17%. The short interest in The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.00, which implies an increase of 36.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, PLCE is trading at a discount of -123.88% off the target high and 0.5% off the low.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Children’s Place Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) shares have gone down -35.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.54% against -7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.20% this quarter and then drop -23.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.17 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $479.8 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.50%. While earnings are projected to return 231.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.10% per annum.

PLCE Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

The Children’s Place Inc. insiders own 4.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.67%, with the float percentage being 117.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 16.06% of all shares), a total value of $74.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.31 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $46.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 6.79% of the stock, which is worth about $31.45 million.