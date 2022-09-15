The $59.91 Value Of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $182.00, that puts it down -203.79 from that peak though still a striking 11.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.19. The company’s market capitalization is $16.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $59.91 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by -15.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.73%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 8.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.47, which implies an increase of 25.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, MTCH is trading at a discount of -66.92% off the target high and -0.15% off the low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -33.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.16% against -14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 39.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $804.6 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $887.03 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return -55.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.45% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.53%, with the float percentage being 101.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,078 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.16 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $3.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 9.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $994.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.81 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $849.25 million.