The $498.79 Is The Price At Which Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $498.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.70% or $39.94. The 52-week high for the HUM share is $504.99, that puts it down -1.24 from that peak though still a striking 29.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $351.20. The company’s market capitalization is $57.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 811.32K shares over the past three months.

Humana Inc. (HUM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HUM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.28.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) trade information

Humana Inc. (HUM) registered a 8.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.70% in intraday trading to $498.79 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.74%, and it has moved by -7.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.14%. The short interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is 1.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $535.00, which implies an increase of 6.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $450.00 and $585.00 respectively. As a result, HUM is trading at a discount of -17.28% off the target high and 9.78% off the low.

Humana Inc. (HUM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Humana Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Humana Inc. (HUM) shares have gone up 4.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.40% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 80.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.85 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.72 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.87 billion and $21.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.50% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.00%. While earnings are projected to return -10.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.13% per annum.

HUM Dividends

Humana Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Humana Inc. is 3.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s Major holders

Humana Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.92%, with the float percentage being 97.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,346 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.75 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $5.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Humana Inc. (HUM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 billion.