The $0.54 Is The Price At Which Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares were 6.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.51% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the IDEX share is $2.30, that puts it down -325.93 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $279.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.43 million shares over the past three months.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) registered a 8.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.51% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.88%, and it has moved by -23.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.66%. The short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 40.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.91 day(s) to cover.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ideanomics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares have gone down -36.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.04% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 371.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 199.90% and then jump by 22.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return -24.00% in 2022.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders own 6.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.92%, with the float percentage being 18.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.26 million shares (or 5.07% of all shares), a total value of $28.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.78 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund owns about 3.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 million.