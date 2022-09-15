SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.38

During the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday 0.26% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $1.30, that puts it down -242.11 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $12.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SPCB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.04%, and it has moved by 15.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.86%. The short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 62.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, SPCB is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -163.16% off the low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SuperCom Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) shares have gone down -24.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.14% against -0.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.05 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.03 million and $3.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2022.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders own 19.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.65%, with the float percentage being 5.81%. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $52388.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $40878.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8931.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3421.0 market value.