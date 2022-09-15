Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 2.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.46% or $1.24. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $46.40, that puts it down -59.72 from that peak though still a striking 57.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NOVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) registered a 4.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $29.05 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.10%, and it has moved by -2.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.97%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 21.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.75, which implies an increase of 26.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, NOVA is trading at a discount of -147.85% off the target high and 13.94% off the low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares have gone up 28.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.60% against 16.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then drop -130.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.64 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $132.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 56.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.00% per annum.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders own 5.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.43%, with the float percentage being 125.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.93 million shares (or 14.76% of all shares), a total value of $491.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.83 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 11.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $372.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.85 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $82.69 million.