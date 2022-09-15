Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND): Can A Stock That’s Down -78.23% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares were 3.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.83% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SOND share is $10.88, that puts it down -401.38 from that peak though still a striking 58.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $509.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) registered a 4.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.83% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.90%, and it has moved by -5.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.10%. The short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is 5.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonder Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares have gone down -54.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.83% against 23.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 102.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.52 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.48 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.60% in 2022.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.77%, with the float percentage being 67.40%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.95 million shares (or 8.26% of all shares), a total value of $85.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.86 million shares, is of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $75.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $5.97 million.