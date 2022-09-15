Should First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Revive After A -3.99% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the FHN share is $24.24, that puts it down -3.99 from that peak though still a striking 37.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.67. The company’s market capitalization is $12.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. FHN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $23.31 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.17%, and it has moved by 0.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.53%. The short interest in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 33.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.88, which implies an increase of 6.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, FHN is trading at a discount of -7.25% off the target high and -2.96% off the low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Horizon Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares have gone up 0.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.05% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then drop -6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $798.15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $827.27 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $744.9 million and $745 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 11.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.50% per annum.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Horizon Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

First Horizon Corporation insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.77%, with the float percentage being 83.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 713 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 55.53 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $362.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.41 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $336.96 million.