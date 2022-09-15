Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)

During the recent session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.81% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the SIX share is $47.24, that puts it down -104.95 from that peak though still a striking 14.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 million shares over the past three months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) registered a 3.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.81% in intraday trading to $23.05 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.67%, and it has moved by -10.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.61%. The short interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is 8.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares have gone down -44.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.33% against 23.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.70% this quarter and then jump 750.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $587.53 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $293.95 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $587.07 million and $317 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then drop by -7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 130.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.23% per annum.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.76%, with the float percentage being 101.17%. H Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 11.40% of all shares), a total value of $221.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $211.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $53.26 million.