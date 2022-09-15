Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI)’s Stock Is Up 26.09%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.67% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the RELI share is $10.49, that puts it down -1040.22 from that peak though still a striking 26.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $14.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 922.75K shares over the past three months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) registered a 11.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.67% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.69%, and it has moved by -4.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.96%. The short interest in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -137.50% in 2022.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders own 32.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.84%, with the float percentage being 7.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 2.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.6 million.