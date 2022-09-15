Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) Have Dropped -28.08% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $119.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$1.44. The 52-week high for the PLD share is $174.54, that puts it down -45.89 from that peak though still a striking 11.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.46. The company’s market capitalization is $89.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.27.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Prologis Inc. (PLD) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.19% in intraday trading to $119.64 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.38%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.65%. The short interest in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is 18.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $161.93, which implies an increase of 26.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $134.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, PLD is trading at a discount of -67.17% off the target high and -12.0% off the low.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prologis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prologis Inc. (PLD) shares have gone down -20.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.58% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.90% this quarter and then drop -61.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.70%. While earnings are projected to return 96.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.05% per annum.

PLD Dividends

Prologis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 13 and October 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Prologis Inc. is 3.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s Major holders

Prologis Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.28%, with the float percentage being 98.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,741 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 97.25 million shares (or 13.14% of all shares), a total value of $11.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prologis Inc. (PLD) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 35.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.78 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $2.59 billion.