Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Is Decrease -20.26%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.42% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the PSNY share is $16.41, that puts it down -108.51 from that peak though still a striking 21.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.17. The company’s market capitalization is $15.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) registered a 3.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.42% in intraday trading to $7.87 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.40%, and it has moved by -20.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.26%. The short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 8.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 31.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, PSNY is trading at a discount of -65.18% off the target high and -27.06% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2022.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC insiders own 12.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.41%, with the float percentage being 6.21%. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $38.77 million in shares.