Now Is The Time To Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE)

During the recent session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CLNE share is $9.69, that puts it down -56.54 from that peak though still a striking 35.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 million shares over the past three months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLNE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $6.19 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.64%, and it has moved by -21.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.46%. The short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 13.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.81, which implies an increase of 55.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CLNE is trading at a discount of -336.19% off the target high and -13.09% off the low.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares have gone down -12.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150.00% against 4.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.39 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.46 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.09 million and $91.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.60% and then jump by 41.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80%. While earnings are projected to return -789.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. insiders own 20.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.90%, with the float percentage being 59.30%. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.03 million shares (or 7.19% of all shares), a total value of $98.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $86.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 9.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.98 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $36.69 million.