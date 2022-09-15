Now Is A Good Time To Buy Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD)

During the last session, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 1.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -38.06% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $14.00, that puts it down -815.03 from that peak though still a striking -3.27% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $7.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 344.44K shares over the past three months.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) registered a -38.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -38.06% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.00%, and it has moved by -27.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.00%. The short interest in Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 48900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -474.00% in 2022.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Infobird Co. Ltd insiders own 43.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being 12.64%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 71445.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $49875.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34289.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23937.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11582.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7815.0 market value.