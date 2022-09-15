Now Is A Good Time To Buy China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)

During the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.05% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CLEU share is $3.47, that puts it down -289.89 from that peak though still a striking 39.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $12.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.47K shares over the past three months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) registered a 11.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.05% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.44%, and it has moved by 39.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.37%. The short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders own 31.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.94%, with the float percentage being 4.27%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 2.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48266.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $67572.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 48266.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56953.0 market value.