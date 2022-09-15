Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday -0.81% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the KTRA share is $1.53, that puts it down -856.25 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $10.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.47%, and it has moved by -14.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.24%. The short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 94.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, KTRA is trading at a discount of -1775.0% off the target high and -1775.0% off the low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares have gone down -48.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.13% against 0.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.00%. While earnings are projected to return -83.30% in 2022.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.75%, with the float percentage being 6.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.