Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Rose 8.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -84.32% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 3.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.29% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the KC share is $32.82, that puts it down -1228.74 from that peak though still a striking 8.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $582.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a 9.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.29% in intraday trading to $2.47 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.00%, and it has moved by -26.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.24%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 6.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.98, which implies an increase of 93.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.06 and $73.24 respectively. As a result, KC is trading at a discount of -2865.18% off the target high and -631.17% off the low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares have gone down -23.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 2.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.20% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $372 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $340.87 million and $379.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.30% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.90% in 2022.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.05%, with the float percentage being 30.05%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.02 million shares (or 4.53% of all shares), a total value of $66.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of Alpha Square Group S, LLC’s that is approximately 2.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $13.57 million.