Is Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 55.74% YTD?

During the last session, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.67% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the NERV share is $16.80, that puts it down -68.34 from that peak though still a striking 74.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $56.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.72 million shares over the past three months.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NERV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.65.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) registered a -5.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.67% in intraday trading to $9.98 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.74%, and it has moved by 221.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.89%. The short interest in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 55880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.00, which implies an increase of 67.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, NERV is trading at a discount of -380.96% off the target high and -110.42% off the low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) shares have gone up 86.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.61% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.50% this quarter and then drop -1.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.50%. While earnings are projected to return 21.70% in 2022.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. insiders own 3.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.41%, with the float percentage being 48.06%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 2.81% of all shares), a total value of $7.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 million.