Is AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (NYSE: AU) -0.81% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the AU share is $26.96, that puts it down -103.01 from that peak though still a striking 3.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.82. The company’s market capitalization is $5.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $13.28 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by -15.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.32%. The short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is 4.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AngloGold Ashanti Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares have gone down -43.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.79% against -1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.70%. While earnings are projected to return -34.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.89% per annum.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.06%, with the float percentage being 28.06%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 5.41% of all shares), a total value of $535.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.41 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $246.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 22.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $327.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.37 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $150.82 million.