Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 4.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $15.96, that puts it down -358.62 from that peak though still a striking 38.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.60 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. CGC has a Sell rating from 8 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $3.48 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.05%, and it has moved by -8.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.21%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 37.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.04, which implies a decrease of -14.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.55 and $10.20 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -193.1% off the target high and 55.46% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -40.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -667.50% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.30% this quarter and then drop -950.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.77 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.17 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -26.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.78% per annum.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 35.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.16%, with the float percentage being 22.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 502 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 1.64% of all shares), a total value of $59.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.33 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.25 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $18.58 million.