Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Stock Dropped -12.50% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $38.48, that puts it down -2648.57 from that peak though still a striking 11.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $20.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.25%. The short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.20%. While earnings are projected to return 70.10% in 2022.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 15.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.20%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11586.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6958.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3824.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33115.0 market value.