Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Are Up 64.73%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 1.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.94% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $86.99, that puts it down -1075.54 from that peak though still a striking 64.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $68.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a 6.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $7.40 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.37%, and it has moved by 24.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.58%. The short interest in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 43.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, INDO is trading at a discount of -102.7% off the target high and -48.65% off the low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 62.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.60%, with the float percentage being 12.15%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 3.14% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.92 million.