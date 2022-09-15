How Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -46.19% YTD?

During the recent session, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -41.05% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ELOX share is $1.89, that puts it down -759.09 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $30.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95370.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 210.11K shares over the past three months.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ELOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) registered a -41.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -41.05% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.80%, and it has moved by 8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.40%. The short interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ELOX is trading at a discount of -1718.18% off the target high and -581.82% off the low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) shares have gone down -10.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.59% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.50% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.70% in 2022.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.57%, with the float percentage being 45.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.82 million shares (or 7.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.