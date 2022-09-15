Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Shares Have Been Down About -2.47% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the GNW share is $4.61, that puts it down -18.51 from that peak though still a striking 14.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $3.89 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.50%, and it has moved by -7.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.34%. The short interest in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 15.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 22.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, GNW is trading at a discount of -28.53% off the target high and -28.53% off the low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.50% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.94 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return 26.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Genworth Financial Inc. insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.10%, with the float percentage being 78.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 74.17 million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $280.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $214.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 35.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.61 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $55.23 million.