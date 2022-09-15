General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS): Can A Stock Thatâ€™s Up 10.45% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the GIS share is $78.54, that puts it down -5.68 from that peak though still a striking 22.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.47. The company’s market capitalization is $44.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. GIS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

General Mills Inc. (GIS) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $74.32 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.44%, and it has moved by -2.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.63%. The short interest in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is 13.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.18, which implies a decrease of -1.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, GIS is trading at a discount of -8.99% off the target high and 23.3% off the low.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Mills Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Mills Inc. (GIS) shares have gone up 17.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.52% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.00% this quarter and then jump 5.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.72 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.16 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.80%. While earnings are projected to return 16.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.84% per annum.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Mills Inc. is 2.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)â€™s Major holders

General Mills Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.33%, with the float percentage being 78.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,982 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 51.46 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Mills Inc. (GIS) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 18.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.37 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.73 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 billion.