Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Could Post A 97.38% Or More Growth

During the last session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VINO share is $4.93, that puts it down -1543.33 from that peak though still a striking 13.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $6.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) registered a 5.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.59%, and it has moved by -16.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.41%. The short interest in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is 95070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.46, which implies an increase of 97.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.46 and $11.46 respectively. As a result, VINO is trading at a discount of -3720.0% off the target high and -3720.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.60%. While earnings are projected to return 81.50% in 2022.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.07%, with the float percentage being 2.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $33408.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90342.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27093.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32379.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74943.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $22475.0.