Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Drops -159.27% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s traded shares were 2.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.09% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the FUSN share is $9.23, that puts it down -159.27 from that peak though still a striking 44.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $141.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73350.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 65.89K shares over the past three months.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. FUSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) registered a 21.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.09% in intraday trading to $3.56 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.31%, and it has moved by 72.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.49%. The short interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 21070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 76.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, FUSN is trading at a discount of -433.71% off the target high and -180.9% off the low.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) shares have gone down -51.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.11% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 47.40% in 2022.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.59%, with the float percentage being 71.62%. Johnson & Johnson is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.67 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $28.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 million, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.42 million.