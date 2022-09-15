For Risk-Tolerant Investors, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.88% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the RVLP share is $3.29, that puts it down -18.35 from that peak though still a striking 64.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $270.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.31K shares over the past three months.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RVLP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) registered a 9.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.88% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.55%, and it has moved by 31.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.76%. The short interest in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 41.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RVLP is trading at a discount of -115.83% off the target high and -43.88% off the low.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) shares have gone up 71.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.62% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 279.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.75 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.50%. While earnings are projected to return 6.30% in 2022.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 30.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.50%, with the float percentage being 58.65%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.15 million shares (or 9.75% of all shares), a total value of $13.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 3.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) shares are Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Meridian Contrarian Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.