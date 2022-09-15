Following Its 52-Week Low, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’S Share Price Rose 50.65% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 72.96%

During the recent session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 7.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.16% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $9.87, that puts it down -27.85 from that peak though still a striking 50.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $8.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 41.31 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a -4.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.16% in intraday trading to $7.72 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.41%, and it has moved by 11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.20%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 44.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone up 55.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.14% against 33.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.50% this quarter and then jump 45.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.00% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.30%. While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.48%, with the float percentage being 88.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 492 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 168.74 million shares (or 15.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 128.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $919.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 46.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.62 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $312.18 million.