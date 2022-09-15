Following Its 52-Week Low, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV)’S Share Price Rose 31.38% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -1.20%

During the last session, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.98% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the INNV share is $14.74, that puts it down -198.38 from that peak though still a striking 31.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.39. The company’s market capitalization is $657.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 88470.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 112.03K shares over the past three months.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. INNV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) registered a 21.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.98% in intraday trading to $4.94 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.14%, and it has moved by 14.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.84%. The short interest in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) is 2.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies a decrease of -4.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, INNV is trading at a discount of -1.21% off the target high and 19.03% off the low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InnovAge Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares have gone down -8.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 220.00% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -160.00% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.78 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.54 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $171.62 million and $173.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -280.30% in 2022.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

InnovAge Holding Corp. insiders own 86.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.81%, with the float percentage being 116.40%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.91 million shares (or 3.62% of all shares), a total value of $31.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Coliseum Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $8.53 million.