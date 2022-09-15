Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Declined -3.06% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the FLEX share is $19.62, that puts it down -6.92 from that peak though still a striking 25.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.63. The company’s market capitalization is $8.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.03 million shares over the past three months.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $18.35 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.83%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.02%. The short interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 11.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.55 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.75, which implies an increase of 19.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, FLEX is trading at a discount of -58.04% off the target high and -8.99% off the low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flex Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares have gone up 14.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.20% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.80% this quarter and then jump 23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.99 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.18 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 60.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.30% per annum.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.45%, with the float percentage being 100.03%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 510 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.61 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.47 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $732.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 18.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $334.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.01 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $296.97 million.