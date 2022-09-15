Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM): With The Stock Up 45.62 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.44% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the EPM share is $8.17, that puts it down -0.74 from that peak though still a striking 45.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $259.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.10K shares over the past three months.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. EPM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM) trade information

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) registered a 19.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.44% in intraday trading to $8.11 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.95%, and it has moved by 19.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.92%. The short interest in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.05, which implies an increase of 10.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.60 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, EPM is trading at a discount of -17.14% off the target high and -6.04% off the low.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolution Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) shares have gone up 20.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.54% against 33.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 471.40% this quarter and then jump 137.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 221.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.18 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.7 million and $17.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 178.60% and then jump by 122.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -375.00% in 2022.

EPM Dividends

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM)’s Major holders

Evolution Petroleum Corporation insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.66%, with the float percentage being 71.03%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.34 million shares (or 6.94% of all shares), a total value of $15.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $5.33 million.