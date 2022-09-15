Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.35

During the recent session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.81% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $8.25, that puts it down -2257.14 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $16.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) registered a -17.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.81% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.33%, and it has moved by -30.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.72%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 2.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares have gone down -41.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.27% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 245.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.95 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.8 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.8 million and $16.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then drop by -21.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.50% in 2022.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders own 23.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.04%, with the float percentage being 9.15%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99102.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $37204.0.