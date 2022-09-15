Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) After A -2.11% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s traded shares were 2.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12. The 52-week high for the MF share is $5.50, that puts it down -4483.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $26.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.78 million shares over the past three months.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Missfresh Limited (MF) stock unchanged in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by -35.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.16%. The short interest in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is 4.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $296.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $318.36 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 37.70% in 2022.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Missfresh Limited insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.24%, with the float percentage being 3.28%. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.17 million shares (or 2.99% of all shares), a total value of $5.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Missfresh Limited (MF) shares are Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Davis Global Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.