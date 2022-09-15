Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Could Post A 33.35% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.97% or -$3.12. The 52-week high for the DQ share is $81.10, that puts it down -36.28 from that peak though still a striking 45.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.20. The company’s market capitalization is $4.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.87.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) registered a -4.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.97% in intraday trading to $59.51 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.66%, and it has moved by -8.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.67%. The short interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.29, which implies an increase of 33.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $69.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, DQ is trading at a discount of -135.25% off the target high and -15.95% off the low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Daqo New Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares have gone up 70.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 177.46% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.80% this quarter and then jump 272.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 165.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $980.05 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $548.23 million and $395.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 113.20% and then jump by 147.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.20%. While earnings are projected to return 465.90% in 2022.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders own 8.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.96%, with the float percentage being 64.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.93 million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $349.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.36 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $198.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $81.32 million.